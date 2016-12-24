SMH Foundation Employee Partners donate $36,000 to project

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation recently announced that its Foundation Employee Partners voted to donate $36,000 to support the purchase of Tomosynthesis (3-D mammography) screening equipment for the hospital.

Employee Partners are hospital staff members who support strategic health care projects at the hospital by giving through a payroll deduction program. Since its inception in 2004, more than 1,000 employees have participated and contributed nearly $340,000 toward patient care improvement projects. The unique feature of the program allows Employee Partners to vote and make the crucial decision on how their donated funds are spent.

“This has been a tremendous year for our Employee Partner Program with 454 employees involved,” Foundation Coordinator Meredith Sopko said in a press release. “Our Employee Partner Program continues to grow annually as we look for opportunities to develop philanthropy at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, and our employees have become more and more involved since the first Partner Gift in March 2004. One hundred percent of the money employees contribute is used for the selected hospital project. We are extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated staff — who not only work here but also choose to support health care and our community in this unique way. We are proud to recognize our Partners and the amazing employee team at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.”

Tomosynthesis will bring the newest breast cancer screening technology to Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

“With recent breast cancer awareness events and now this 2016 gift from the Partners, the foundation has raised $186,000 toward the $300,000 goal needed for the equipment,” Sopko said. “We hope to reach our goal soon and complete this project.”