SMH explores causes, remedies for opioid epidemic

SHERIDAN — The United States is in the middle of an opioid drug epidemic, and with more deaths per 100,000 people than many states in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions, Wyoming is no exception.

“Even though we’re in Sheridan, Wyoming, we have an issue with narcotics and what narcotics leads, to not only in a community like ours, but all across the country,” Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said during a board of trustees meeting April 5.

During the meeting, Chief Medical officer John Addlesperger said in 2015 Wyoming had 96 deaths caused by opioid overdose. He said this is a rate of 16.4 deaths per 100,000 people. He compared this to the number of deaths in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska which had 15.4, 14.2, 13.8, 8.4 and 6.9 deaths, respectively.

“We’re definitely not the epicenter,” Addlesperger said explaining that West Virginia has a rate of 41 deaths per 100,000 and the Rust Belt states all have rates in the 20s.

He said the national number of deaths is about 33,000 per year, which has surpassed the number of people who die in car accidents.

Addlesperger said 91 people die daily in the U.S. from opioid overdose and 3,900 people start taking opioids for a non-medical reason daily. He said what surprised him most was that 80 percent of heroin users start with prescription drugs.

Furthermore, he said 650,000 opioid prescriptions are written daily and in 2014, 240 million prescriptions were written; that’s one bottle for every adult in the U.S.

“It’s a massive problem out there and we just don’t see it every day,” Addlesperger said. “We see a little bit, the tip of it… it really is a huge problem.”

Addlesperger said there are many reasons behind the problem. One, he said, was a cultural shift in the 1990s and the year 2000 toward treating pain more aggressively. He said ideas sprouted that called pain the fifth vital sign, along with concern that patients, specifically cancer patients, weren’t getting adequate pain treatment.

He said at the same time, marketing stepped up its game, which included prescription drug company Purdue Pharma producing OxyCotin and marketing it as a long-acting, non-addiction-forming narcotic.

Additionally, the economic downturn around 2008, which led to countless layoffs especially in the Rust Belt, led to economic and psychosocial problems. Addlesperger called the culmination of all these factors “the perfect storm.”

Action on both a national and local level can remedy the epidemic.

Addlesperger said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has established guidelines for the use of opioids for chronic pain and alternative methods for treating chronic pain. He said there’s also been aid to states for prescription drug monitoring as well as expanded access to medication-assisted treatment, which uses less dangerous medications to help get people off narcotics.

Medical and nursing schools, he said, have also changed curricula to include opioid use.

Locally, Addlesperger said they can start looking at the number of pain pills being prescribed per patient. He said a recent study at Dartmouth College explored the number of pain pills being prescribed versus the number of pain pills actually used. He said the study found that patients were only using about 40 percent of the prescribed pills.

He said medical officials are also looking at alternative methods to treat acute and chronic pain that include physical therapy and over-the-counter pain medications like Ibuprofen and Tylenol. Additionally, Addlesperger said they can refer patients for psychosocial issues, introduce pain contracts and use the Wyoming Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

“Physicians are… part of the process,” Addlesperger said. “But we can’t point fingers and say physicians are just over prescribing.”