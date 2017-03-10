SMH expansion continues; hospital reallocates funds

SHERIDAN — Waterline work for the Medical Arts Complex expansion will force the closure of Highland Avenue Wednesday, March 15, to Friday, March 17.

The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees announced at its Thursday meeting that after frost delayed digging, the expansion is under way again.

Utility work began this week and will continue into next.

The board also voted to delay a boiler project set for the 2017 fiscal year and reallocate funds set aside for it.

The actual cost for the project, which included converting a cold water boiler to gas, turned out to be much higher than the projected cost.

From the boiler project, $125,000 will be reallocated to the Gould Street building renovation project and $200,000 will go to the nurse call system, leaving enough to complete the design and engineering phases of the boiler project this year.

The board decided to push the rest of the boiler project into fiscal year 2018 with adjustments for the increased cost.