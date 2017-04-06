SMH discusses opioid addiction, authorizes funds for scope

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger gave a presentation on the trends regarding opioid addiction during the hospital’s board of trustees meeting Wednesday.

Addlesperger said a cultural shift in the 1990s and 2000s to treating pain more aggressively, combined with increased marketing and availability, are a few reasons for the opioid dilemma that plagues much of the country today.

Addlesperger also talked about solutions to the problem, including updating medical and nursing student curriculum to include opioid addiction and alternative solutions for acute and chronic pain.

The board also approved the purchase of a nasal endoscopy scope for $52,529, for which the board had not budgeted. The scope is a replacement for one that was at least 10 years old and is no longer able to be used.