Small businesses represent ‘Strength of Sheridan’

SHERIDAN — Each year, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce takes time to recognize outstanding businesses and business leaders in the community.

In the Feb. 9, 2017, edition of The Sheridan Press, the winners in each category of business awards for 2017 were recognized. In the weeks since, the other individuals and businesses nominated have been featured on the Saturday “Business” page for their contributions to the Sheridan community.

This year, King’s Saddlery was recognized with the Strength of Sheridan award.

The other nominees were:

Alpine Climate Control

Alpine Climate Control has been serving the community for 34 years, providing heating, cooling, hearth and radon products and services to homes and small businesses in Sheridan and Johnson counties. Current owners Bob and Carol Gates took over ownership in 1994.

The business has grown since its inception and now Alpine offers gas fireplaces, wood, gas and pellet stoves. In 2004, they also became certified in radon testing and mitigation. According to the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, the business owners and staff take great pride in being in business for 34 years, as it speaks to their commitment to serve their clients, employees, community and shareholders.

Centennial Theatre

Centennial Theatre is a family corporation serving Sheridan for two generations since 1955. The company began in the Orpheum Theatre next to the Elks in 1955. In 1960, the owners purchased the Skyline Drive-In, which remained in business until 2004, took over operations of the WYO Theater from Fox-Intermountain, and with that lease had to close the Orpheum. In 1976, they remodeled the old Safeway store on Alger to be the Centennial Twin Theater, and then in 1982 closed the operation at the WYO Theater.

In 1989 they added two screens, 1994 another, and again added a screen in 2005 along with converting the other theaters to stadium seating. Finally, they converted their 35mm film projectors to digital projection.

According to the Chamber, Centennial Theatre is grateful for the community’s support for more than 60 years of business.

Harker Mellinger CPAs

According to the Chamber, Harker Mellinger employees believe that the degree of personal attention and dedication the company offers should match the level of their professional expertise, and since 1983 they have been committed to establishing valuable relationships with clients.

Harker Mellinger offers accounting services, bookkeeping, payroll and tax services, estate planning, business consultations, retirement planning and more. They have established their reputation by providing tax and accounting solutions that address the individual needs of clients.

In 2016, Harker Mellinger moved into its new building on South Sheridan Avenue to meet the needs of the growing firm.

Sheridan Commercial Company

Originally formed in 1892, the Sheridan Commercial Company is Sheridan’s oldest business in the same location.

The site originally contained a general store, with products ranging from groceries to hardware, even including its own butcher in the rear of the building. The original building burned down in 1915 (built by Edward A Whitney in 1887), but was rebuilt in 1917 by John Kendrick.

Today, the Sheridan Commercial Company serves the community as a True Value hardware store.

Sheridan Commercial boasts more than 120 years of serving Sheridan.