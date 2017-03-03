Small businesses contribute big in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Each year, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce takes time to recognize outstanding businesses and business leaders in the community.

On the front page of the Feb. 9, 2017, edition of The Sheridan Press, the winners in each category of business awards for 2017 were recognized. Over the next few weeks, the other individuals and businesses nominated will be recognized on the Saturday “Business” page for their contributions to the Sheridan community.

This year, The Paint Post was recognized as the Small Business of the Year.

The other nominees were:

Justin Sheely / The Sheridan Press

Mountain View Vet

Dr. Pete Pelissier founded Mountain View Veterinary Hospital in 2004 to serve the community through small animal veterinary services and care. The mission is to service clients with the utmost care and compassion, with the latest technologies, always remembering that pets are family members, too.

Mountain View has expanded over the years to three veterinarians and a staff of 13. In October 2015, staff moved into their own building that encompasses their goals of higher levels of medicine.

Mountain View Veterinary Hospital also supports the community through Relay for Life, Third Thursday Street Festivals, local school programs, the Sheridan Senior Center, polo events and others.

Dayton Mercantile

Craig Boheler and Elaine Stevens purchased the Dayton Mercantile in 2013 and spent eight months renovating the building. Built in 1886, the upstairs is the oldest ballroom in the state of Wyoming, is one of very few of its kind and is now on the National Historic Register.

The Dayton Mercantile opened again for business in June 2014 and has been serving Dayton and visitors for three years, offering locally made goods, gifts, antiques, books, collectibles and toys. There is always fresh kettle corn, a full ice cream bar with old fashioned malts, shakes, sodas and soft serve cones and floats. They also serve toasted sandwiches.

This past summer, the Dayton Mercantile was visited by people from 29 countries and from all over the U.S.

Barn in Big Horn

Barn in Big Horn opened in November 2015 and offers a unique rental space that includes both indoor and outdoor venues with access to a commercial kitchen and a full bar. The “barn” is continually evolving and offers the venue for everything from short meetings to weddings with up to 200 guests.

The Barn in Big Horn is open year round and is always busy with parties, graduations and more. According to those who nominated the business, “the barn” continues to get positive response from the community and from guests who celebrate events with them.

Tom Balding

Tom Balding Bits and Spurs has been serving the Sheridan community since 1984. They manufacture bits, spurs and jewelry.

Over the years, the business has expanded through the internet, social media and with a strong reputation, and now Tom Balding Bits and Spurs serves markets worldwide. They work on the leading edge of design, manufacturing and quality, creating products all produced in Sheridan.

Tom Balding employs half a dozen employees and gives back to the community through fundraising and charity events.

Editor’s note: The above information was provided by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.