Slow cooker stew
For those who love the convenience of cooking with a slow cooker this recipe may intrigue you. Having all the flavor of a pot roast dinner without the fuss, enjoy this Sunday-best meal.
Slow-Cooker Red Wine Beef Stew
2 cups beef stock
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 pound carrots, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 (8-oz) package cremini mushrooms, halved if large
1 large red onion, cut into wedges
2 large celery ribs, cut into bite-sized pieces
4 garlic cloves, chopped
6 thyme sprigs
1 tablespoon canola oil
3 pounds pot roast, trimmed and cut into four pieces
Salt and pepper
1/4 cup tomato paste
1 cup dry red wine
1 tablespoon butter
Chopped fresh parsley for serving
1. Whisk together stock, flour and mustard in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add carrots, mushrooms, onion, celery, garlic and thyme; stir to combine.
2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season beef with salt and pepper. Cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, 10 -12 minutes. Remove to slow cooker. Add tomato paste to skillet and cook, stirring 1 minute. Add wine and cook, scraping up browned bits, 30 seconds; add to slow cooker.
3. Cover and cook until beef is tender, on low heat 7 to 8 hours or high for 5 to 6 hours.
4. Discard thyme. Remove beef and shred with 2 forks; return to cooker. Stir in butter.
5. Serve topped with parsley.
Makes 8 servings.
(Source: Country Living)
Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.
