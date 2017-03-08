Slow cooker stew

For those who love the convenience of cooking with a slow cooker this recipe may intrigue you. Having all the flavor of a pot roast dinner without the fuss, enjoy this Sunday-best meal.

Slow-Cooker Red Wine Beef Stew

2 cups beef stock

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 pound carrots, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 (8-oz) package cremini mushrooms, halved if large

1 large red onion, cut into wedges

2 large celery ribs, cut into bite-sized pieces

4 garlic cloves, chopped

6 thyme sprigs

1 tablespoon canola oil

3 pounds pot roast, trimmed and cut into four pieces

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 cup dry red wine

1 tablespoon butter

Chopped fresh parsley for serving

1. Whisk together stock, flour and mustard in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add carrots, mushrooms, onion, celery, garlic and thyme; stir to combine.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season beef with salt and pepper. Cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, 10 -12 minutes. Remove to slow cooker. Add tomato paste to skillet and cook, stirring 1 minute. Add wine and cook, scraping up browned bits, 30 seconds; add to slow cooker.

3. Cover and cook until beef is tender, on low heat 7 to 8 hours or high for 5 to 6 hours.

4. Discard thyme. Remove beef and shred with 2 forks; return to cooker. Stir in butter.

5. Serve topped with parsley.

Makes 8 servings.

(Source: Country Living)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.