SLIB staff doesn’t recommend funding for natural gas project

RANCHESTER — At the Ranchester Town Council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Peter Clark reported that he will attend the State Loan and Investment Board meeting in Cheyenne on Thursday on behalf of the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board. He said he received notice that the SLIB staff did not recommend funding for the TRVJPB natural gas project.

“It is not dead in the water yet; they didn’t say no outright,” Clark said. “But they said it was too large a project for the Mineral Royalties Grants and the Joint Powers Board Act Loan. I don’t know why, to be honest. We jumped through all the hoops.”

Clark said the application might have been overlooked in light of recent emergency requests for broken water lines in a courthouse and sewer lines backing up in lawns and homes.

Clark will attend the meeting in the company of Western Water Consultants and Engineering professional engineer Jack Fritz, Sheridan County School District 1 business manager Jeremy Smith, TRVJPB treasurer Karen Walters, TRVJPB board member Eric Lofgren and TRVJPB consultant from Pinedale Natural Gas Steve Shute.

He said the group plans to give SLIB the “full-court press” with the hope that they will be awarded the money or at least be provided with an explanation for denying the award.

In other business, Clark commented on proposed legislation that would allow concealed guns at some meetings and universities.

“I’m against it,” Clark said. “To be quite honest with you, we don’t need an extra layer of confusion out here. I plan to express my concerns to our representatives about that. I’m concerned about issues with people coming to town council meetings; if they have an issue, they’re not coming in to give us ‘atta-boys,’ generally.

“I am disappointed it was not discussed with the mayors in his district,” he said in reference to state Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, who is in his first term.

Clark told Sheridan County Sheriff Dave Hofmeier that having him or a deputy sheriff attend the council meetings puts his mind at ease, especially when it comes to having disgruntled citizens raising concerns at council meetings.

Hofmeier said he would rather know that he is the only concealed carrier at every meeting, because if the weapons start coming out, who knows what could happen.

Clark also reported that he and clerk and treasurer Barbara Brackeen-Kepley went to the Wyoming Association of Municipalities winter workshop Jan. 11-13. He said he attended a workshop about planning for budget shortfalls and found it very interesting and helpful.

In addition, the Ranchester Town Council:

• reviewed the six-month budget provided by Clark to provide an idea of where the town currently stands.

• approved the amendment to Ordinance 218, adding sanitation to water and sewer fees, on third and final reading.

• heard a report from Clark that he received a resignation letter for the planning commission from Jack Fritz. Anyone who wants to be on the planning commission should contact town hall; the commission needs more members.

• heard a report that Clark is still discussing and negotiating terms with Wade Bastrom, who is looking at renting the information center.

• heard a report from Clark that the water treatment plant needs a new manifold and to have the floor rebuilt.

• heard a report from Clark that engineer Chris Johnson is working on preliminary estimates to replace the 75-year-old waterline beneath Highway 14 by the old lumber company.

• heard a report from Clark that the town logo will be added to the water tank in the spring. The color scheme needs to be changed to contrast the dark background.

• heard a commendation from Barron for the town crew’s work at removing snow.

• approved bills.