SLIB denies natural gas pipeline funding

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board had its funding denied for the natural gas pipeline at the State Loan and Investment Board meeting in Cheyenne Thursday.

“It was kind of what we expected,” TRVJPB chairman Mayor Peter Clark of Ranchester said. “I would have been surprised if they had, considering the atmosphere down there. They said the project was too large, too much and too little money.”

According to the SLIB website, the meeting agenda included 28 applications for Federal Mineral Royalty Capital Construction Account grants and two funding applications for Joint Powers Act loans that were up for consideration. Many were emergency requests and were for much smaller amounts than the TRVJPB application.

Clark said the board had $6 million to award and $33 million in requests. The board was really receptive to the idea, it just didn’t have the money. If funded, the natural gas pipeline project would have been the third largest project funded by SLIB in the last 10 years.

Moving forward, Clark said the TRVJPB will work on other strategies to make it more palpable for the board the next time around. It will look at other forms of funding and maybe doing some bonding. It will try to put $1 million on the Capital Facilities Tax when that comes up for renewal. Utilizing a combination of funding may be a better approach.