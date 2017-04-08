SLIB approves funding for Loucks Street project

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board approved a $300,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $600,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for the city of Sheridan Loucks Street Phase II Reconstruction Project at its meeting in Cheyenne on Thursday.

The city of Sheridan requested funding from the CWSRF program to install two new storm drain treatment systems and replace the sanitary sewer system due to the old, deteriorating sanitary sewer mains, manholes and services that are allowing infiltration into the system within the project limits.

The storm drain treatment systems, installed on each side of Big Goose Creek, will help the city reduce the TMDL and TSS levels within Big Goose Creek as it enters Kendrick Park. The overall project will replace an undersized storm drain system that is not functioning properly.

The DWSRF program funding will replace aging, corroded and leaking 10-inch ductile iron water mains in West Loucks Street high corrosive soils that have caused this water main to have multiple water line leaks in the last five years.

Mayor Roger Miller attended the SLIB meeting.

“The Loucks Street Phase II Reconstruction Project principal forgiveness funding is an opportunity for the city of Sheridan to replace aging and degrading infrastructure along Loucks Street,” Miller said. “We truly appreciate our state Legislature continuing to fund these programs and our local state elected officials for being supportive of our local infrastructure needs.”

SLIB approved a $300,000 CWSRF loan with an interest rate of 2.5 percent and 50 percent principal forgiveness and a $600,000 DWSRF loan with an interest rate of 2.5 percent and 24 percent principal forgiveness. The principal forgiveness can be considered a grant that does not need to be paid back.