SLIB approves funding for building in Hi-Tech Business Park

SHERIDAN — The State Loan and Investment Board approved a nearly $3 million grant and $1.2 million loan for a Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority project in the city’s Hi-Tech Business Park.

SEEDA’s request for the $2,999,496 grant and $1,225,000 loan to build a 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility was approved Thursday by SLIB.

The facility will be leased to Vacutech with an option to purchase after five years. Vacutech has grown from 20 to 130 employees since it moved from Colorado in 2012. The company anticipates creating 76 new jobs in the next five years.

SEEDA’s application indicated that lease payments from Vacutech will be used to make the loan payments. Proceeds after that will be set aside by SEEDA for insurance on the building and a long-term maintenance fund.

After the loan is repaid, proceeds from the sale or lease will also be set aside for SEEDA initiatives, further development and maintenance of project-ready property in the Hi-Tech Business Park and other locations and a portion will be held in reserve for business recruitment and retention efforts.

According to SEEDA’s application materials, the new facility will be constructed on a 4-acre lot adjacent to Vacutech’s current facility.

Vacutech owns the lot and will donate it to SEEDA along with 1.87 acres of the property on their current facility to construct a parking lot to access both facilities.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2019.

SLIB is made up of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials.