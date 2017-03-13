WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
SJHS, SHS to host concerts this week
SHERIDAN — Sheridan schools will host two performances this week to highlight students’ musical talents.
On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the Sheridan Junior High School orchestra will perform in the school’s Early Auditorium. SJHS is located at 500 Lewis St.
On the same day, at 7 p.m., the Sheridan High School Jazz Band will perform in the school’s auditorium. SHS is located at 1056 Long Drive.
