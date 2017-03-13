WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SJHS, SHS to host concerts this week


SHERIDAN — Sheridan schools will host two performances this week to highlight students’ musical talents.

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the Sheridan Junior High School orchestra will perform in the school’s Early Auditorium. SJHS is located at 500 Lewis St.

On the same day, at 7 p.m., the Sheridan High School Jazz Band will perform in the school’s auditorium. SHS is located at 1056 Long Drive.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.

