SJHS group earns national recognition

SHERIDAN — At the end of every school day, Sheridan Junior High School video production students Zach Allen and Heather Langlois sit in front of a bright green wall with a camera pointed at them ready to record.

As soon as they receive the signal from the cameraperson, they rattle off the school’s morning announcements — discussing items such as the upcoming spirit week and weekly school lunches.

Near the end of the school year, the students mostly get the video right in one or two takes before the morning announcements are shown to their peers the following day.

While most at SJHS view firsthand the group’s good work on a daily basis, the video production group recently received recognition at the national level.

The SJHS video production group produced a video that judges considered to be one of the top in the nation through the Kid Witness News competition.

Kid Witness News is a hands-on video education program that allows students from across the country and the world to create a news video on a topic of their choosing.

The contest permits groups to make a five-minute video, in which they report on a specific subject. The SJHS group earned a top-three placing in the human interest category.

“It provides these kids with so many skills — speaking skills, thinking skills, writing skills,” said Dana Wyatt, SJHS teacher and advisor for the video production group. “It’s teaching them life skills.”

Judging for the contest took place in three phases. First, winners were selected to represent their nation/region.

From that group, judges select semifinalists, then go on to narrow the field to the final 10 videos.

The top three finalists in every category travel to the Global Awards Ceremony in New York. Wyatt will take four students with her to the ceremony set for the weekend of May 12.

Judges for the competition include Columbia University film students, journalists, educators and officials from Panasonic (the company that sponsors the event).

A total of 57 schools from across the country submitted videos for the contest.

The SJHS group wrote and produced a video broadcast on The Sheridan Food Group. The video includes acting and descriptions from the students along with an interview with the Sheridan Food Group’s Executive Director Missi Hubert and board Chair Arin Waddell.

Video provides background information on The Food Group and the impacts of poor nutrition on students.

“Making the video and watching it all come together is really cool to see,” said Sydney Knapp, an SJHS student who is a part of the video production group.

But for members of the video production team at SJHS, the group is much more than a place to make videos and win awards.

They consider video production to be an elective class or even an extracurricular activity where they have the opportunity to meet new people and learn new and unique skills.

“As the year progresses, you start getting to know (group members) a lot more,” Allen said. “So when you are fully into it, you know who everyone is, you know what they do, what their role is … you kind of create a special bond with them.”