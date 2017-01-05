WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SJHS choir to perform


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Junior High School choir will perform a concert Jan. 12 beginning at 7 p.m.

The concert will take place in the Early Auditorium.

The Sheridan Junior High School is located at 500 Lewis St.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
