WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SJHS band to perform concert


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Junior High School band will perform a concert Jan. 10 beginning at 7 p.m.

The concert will take place in the Early Auditorium.

The Sheridan Junior High School is located at 500 Lewis St.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..