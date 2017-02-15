Six from county heading to Shrine Bowl

SHERIDAN — The rosters are set, and as always, Sheridan County has plenty of familiar faces heading to Casper to compete in the Shrine Bowl.

After sending eight players down to Casper a year ago, six Sheridan County senior football players were named to the 2017 Shrine Bowl’s North roster Monday.

Colton Williams and Colton Bates will represent Big Horn High School; Andrew Boint and Drew Boedecker will represent Sheridan High School; and Mason Shroder and Brennan Kutterer will represent Tongue River High School.

The North squad will be coached by Tongue River’s John Scott, who announced at the end of the 2016 season that he’d be resigning as head coach of the Eagles. Also joining Scott will be fellow Eagles Teghn Kobza and Caylyn Dygon, who will assist the North team as student managers.

Campbell County High School will be represented by the most players at the Shrine Bowl with five.

Players were nominated by their head coaches, and the Shrine Bowl coaching staffs selected 36 players to fill out their rosters.

The 2017 Shrine Bowl will be played at 2 p.m. on June 10 at Natrona County High School in Casper. The North has won four straight Shrine Bowls, including a 41-26 victory last year.