Six Appeal to perform at the WYO Theater

SHERIDAN — Six Appeal — a vocal ensemble — will perform at the WYO Theater on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The ensemble will take the audience on a journey that spans decades of music — all performed a cappella.
Tickets to the show cost $26.50 for adults, $24 for seniors and military members and $21 for students.
For additional information on the group, see sixappealvocalband.com.
For tickets, stop by the WYO Theater box office, call 672-9084 or see wyotheater.com.
The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.