FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Six Appeal to perform at the WYO Theater

Home|News|Local News|Six Appeal to perform at the WYO Theater

SHERIDAN — Six Appeal — a vocal ensemble — will perform at the WYO Theater on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The ensemble will take the audience on a journey that spans decades of music — all performed a cappella.

Tickets to the show cost $26.50 for adults, $24 for seniors and military members and $21 for students.

For additional information on the group, see sixappealvocalband.com.

For tickets, stop by the WYO Theater box office, call 672-9084 or see wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

By | 2017-04-25T12:22:28+00:00 April 25th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com