Signup for Science Kids summer programs starts Wed.
SHERIDAN — Registration for the 2017 Science Kids summer programs will begin March 1.
Programs planned for the summer include:
9- to 12-year-olds
• June 12-15 — Pop! Pencils Owls and Paint
• June 19-21 — Explorer Series
• July 6 — Medicine Wheel Adventure
6- to 8-year-olds
• June 26-28 — Hands On Nature
• July 10-11 — Audubon Adventures
• July 17-20 — Creeks and Critters
• July 31 & Aug. 1 — Young Naturalists
Science Kids is a nonprofit that hosts educational science-based summer classes for kids in Wyoming.
For more information, see science-kids.org.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
