Sign up for next SHRM luncheon by March 23
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will gather March 28 for its next luncheon.
The event, set to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s downtown location, will include a legislative update from state Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan.
The cost to attend is $13 for SHRM members and $15 for nonmembers. The cost includes lunch and the program.
For additional information or to RSVP for the luncheon, see bighornmountain.shrm.org. The SMH downtown office is located at 61 S. Gould St.
