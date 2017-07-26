Siblings sell lemonade to benefit wildfire relief

SHERIDAN — In the midst of wildfire season, visiting youngsters have stepped up during their summer vacation to help those affected by the fires.

Shaylee Clark, 9, and her brother Shay Clark, 12, manned a lemonade stand on West Burkitt Street Tuesday in an effort to raise money to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex wildfire, which started as four fires on July 19 following a lightning storm.

The fire is 52 miles west/northwest of Jordan, Montana, which is near the Clarks’ hometown of Miles City, Montana. The Clarks are visiting their older sister Shaynie McRae, who attends Sheridan College and who helped with the lemonade stand.

“They wanted to help, but being 9 and 12 the best suggestion I had was a lemonade stand,” McRae said.

Shaylee said they wanted to raise money to fight the fire near Jordan because of its proximity to their hometown, its size and its lack of containment.

According to an update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, the total burn area is approximately 270,000 acres across all four fires: Bridge Coulee, Barker, South Breaks and Square Butte.

The current containment for the Lodgepole Complex has increased to 34 percent, which the update said was because of better mapping and successful burnout operations along the northeast side of the Baker Fire and the east side of the Bridge Coulee Fire.

“These tactics increased the depth along the containment line by one quarter mile,” the update said. “Throughout the Lodgepole Complex there is occasional smoke columns as the fire continues to burn out pockets of interior unburned fuels.”

The update also said the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has lifted evacuations for property owners in the area and has opened roads to local traffic only. Additionally, Highway 200 is open with decreased speed limits.

But the fire isn’t only close to the Clarks in terms of miles; the Clarks know the losses that can be caused by fires. The Clarks lost their barn and Shaylee lost a horse and baby goat to a fire last January. The fire was caused when a goat knocked over a heat lamp, which ignited the straw in the pen.

“So it wasn’t from a wildfire, but when you’re that young I think they all go together,” McRae said.

Deputy Levi Dominguez with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office said he thought the lemonade stand was a great way for the young siblings to help, especially after their personal experience with fire damage.

“I think it’s really neat that as young as they are that they want to give back to the community, especially when a community gave back to them earlier with the barn fire and the crisis that they had,” Dominguez said. “It’s a great idea.”

The siblings said the Sheridan community has been extremely supportive of the lemonade stand, even though many don’t actually buy the refreshment.

“Most of them just want to donate,” Shaylee said. “They don’t really want the lemonade.”

The Clarks said they planned for the lemonade stand to be open only one day, but said there’s a chance they’ll set up shop again later this week. The siblings said they’re grateful for the support they’ve received.

“Thank you guys, everybody who stopped by to donate or buy lemonade,” Shay said.