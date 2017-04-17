SHS We the People team heads to DC

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s We the People team will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to compete in the national competition.

The competition, set for Friday through Monday will feature students from across the country seeking to prove they are experts on the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The SHS team earned the right to compete as winners of the state competition in February. Jackson High School was awarded a wildcard berth to compete.

The event will take place at the National Conference Center in Fairfax, Virginia.

Tyson Emborg, SHS government teacher, leads the SHS team.

For more information about the We the People program, contact state coordinator Matt Strannigan at mstrannigan@hotmail.com.