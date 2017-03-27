SHS track controls Yellowstone Invite

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track team had a tremendous showing at the Yellowstone Sports Medicine Invitational Saturday in Cody. The Broncs and Lady Broncs combined for 45 top-eight finishes, 24 of which included placement in the top three.

Riley Rafferty led the Lady Broncs. She took home three first-place finishes on the day. She won the 100-meter dash (12.42 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (26.29) before joining with Pippin Robison, Tamaelle Lawson and Anna Zowada for a top finish in the 4×400-meter relay (4 minutes, 16.58 seconds).

Robison took home a first-place spot in the 800-meter run (2:29.35) and a second-place finish in the 1600-meter run (5:36.34). Zowada nabbed third in the 800-meter run (2:39.35), finishing just behind teammate Josie Fettig (2:34.45).

Laura Alicke edged Robison to win the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:31.89, and Xiomara Robinson took third in the same event (5:44.23). Alicke and Robinson also finished first and second, respectively, in the 3200-meter run with times of 11:55.61 and 11:58.26.

Rachel Petersburg took third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.05), and Kylie Sorenson took third in the high jump (4 feet, 11 inches). Rounding out the Lady Broncs’ top-three finishers were Emily Hooge and Samora Ordahl, who tied for second in the pole vault with heights of 9 feet, 3 inches.

For the Sheridan boys, the distance runners set the tone on the day, taking six top-three finishes.

Brian Gonda and Jered McCafferty finished one, two in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. Gonda went 4:35.73 and 10:11.42 in the two events, respectively, while McCafferty finished in 4:38.06 and 10:13.97.

Tymer Goss took first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.45, and Derek Vela took second (2:09.33). Goss and Vela joined Tyler Holloway and Alec Riegert for a first-place finish in the 4×400-meter relay, as well (3:40.48).

Riegert rounded out the top-three finishers with a third in the 110-meter hurdles (15.87) and a second in the 300-meter hurdles (41.16).