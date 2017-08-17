SHS tennis opens season with wins over Natrona, Jackson

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs and Lady Broncs kicked off a busy week of tennis with two wins on their home court Wednesday. The Sheridan High School boys and girls won matches against conference foes Natrona and Jackson thanks to solid play across the board.

Freshman Julia Kutz shook off first-match jitters as Sheridan’s new No. 1 singles player, turning a 4-1 deficit into her first varsity victory. She took down Natrona’s Julia Cox 7-5, 6-4.

Kutz kept the momentum rolling in a much easier 6-0, 6-2 victory against Jackson’s Corah Miller in the second match of the day.

At No. 2 singles, Hannah Jost knocked off Natrona’s Skylar Eades 6-4, 6-2 and won a tighter 7-6 (0), 6-2 match against Jackson’s Mary Muremcew.

Libby Standish and Lennon Dregoiw had a couple of tougher matches at No. 1 doubles but brought home two more wins for the Lady Broncs. The duo won 6-3, 6-4 against Natrona before holding off Jackson in a 6-4, 7-6 (4) match.

Skye Bensel and Aerianna Roth had one minor scare at No. 2 doubles in an otherwise breeze of a day. After defeating Natrona 6-2, 6-0 to start the day, they needed a 7-6 (8) tiebreak set to get going against Jackson. They ended up taking the second set 6-1 to win the match.

Finally, the No. 3 doubles tandem of Ella Laird and Maggie Pierce had no trouble Wednesday, winning three straight sets 6-0 before closing off Jackson 6-1 in the final set.

The Sheridan boys didn’t have any trouble with Natrona, taking all five matches in straight sets, never relinquishing more than four games in any set.

Senior Quinton Suska cruised through his match at No. 1 singles, defeating Ben Radosevich 6-1, 6-1. He went on to beat Jackson’s Nate Fairbanks 6-4, 6-1.

Ethan Kutz also took control in both of his matches at No. 2 single for Sheridan, beating Natrona’s Brayden Busch 6-2, 6-4 before winning 6-3, 6-4 against Jackson’s Jack Van Holland.

After all three of Sheridan’s doubles teams completed the sweep against Natrona, it was the No. 3 doubles team of Tristan Choong and Noah DeGrange that took care of business to help the Broncs squeak out a 3-2 win over Jackson to open the season with two match wins. Choong and DeGrange won their first match 6-4, 6-2 and made even quicker work of their Jackson opponents in a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Liam Brown and Kellen Mentock beat Natrona at No. 1 doubles 6-4, 6-0 before a shaky match against Jackson. After dropping the first set 6-1, the Sheridan duo made a strong comeback but lost in a 7-6 tiebreak in the second set to drop the match.

The No. 2 doubles team of Logan Jensen and Trenton Lewallen beat Natrona 6-1, 6-0 but couldn’t keep the momentum going in the afternoon match. They lost to Jackson 6-3, 6-1.

Both Sheridan teams sit on 2-0 records to open the season. They’ll play in Gillette against Thunder Basin High School and Riverton Thursday and return home to host Powell and Cody Friday. Friday’s matches will begin at noon at Sheridan High School. SHS won’t host another varsity match until the conference meet until Sept. 15.