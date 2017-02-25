SHS students to perform ‘Bye, Bye Birdie’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School students will perform the Tony award winning musical comedy, “Bye Bye Birdie” for the school’s spring musical March 2-5.

The bright and bubbly Broadway play takes you back to the ‘60s when rock n’ roll teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie is drafted into the Army. Before he heads overseas, his managers randomly pick a girl from his fan club in Sweet Apple, Ohio, to serenade and kiss on the Ed Sullivan Show for his grand goodbye. He shakes, rattles and rolls the town, and hilarity ensues.

“Everyone will love this fun-filled musical,” director and choreographer Marva Craft said in a press release. “Bring the entire family to discover that we’ve got a lot of livin’ to do!

“We have an incredible cast this year, which includes a few teachers,” Craft said. “You will be wowed by the delightful set and the incredible costuming as well. We always appreciate the amazing support that we receive from our parents and community.”

Stephanie Zukowski is the music director, Cathy Storm is the accompanist, Jeannie Hall is the costumer, Leon Schatz is set designer and Pat Trout is set painter for the show.

Performances will be March 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5 at 2 p.m. at the Sue Henry Theater for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are now on sale through the WYO Theater at 672-9084, www.wyotheater.com or at the WYO Box Office. Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 at the door.

Sheridan High School is located at 1056 Long Drive.