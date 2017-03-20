SHS soccer opens season with 3 wins in Casper

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School soccer teams got wins and losses out of the way in their opening weekend at the Casper Jamboree. The Sheridan girls finished 1-1, and the Broncs went 2-1 over the two-day event.

The Lady Broncs opened the season Friday with a tough 4-1 loss to Kelly Walsh. Amanda Buckler scored the lone Sheridan goal in the match.

Sheridan bounced back Saturday with a shutout win over Evanston, which included a hat trick from Big Horn freshman Courtney Wallach. Marissa Coon added a fourth goal to give Sheridan the 4-0 victory. Braylee Standish had two assists, and Jessica Tracy finished with seven saves.

The Sheridan boys pulled off a win in a tight one with Kelly Walsh in Friday’s opener. The Broncs took home a 3-2 win thanks to a late overtime goal.

The Broncs lost another close one in a 2-1 battle with Natrona early Saturday before bouncing back in an easy 4-0 win over Evanston to close the weekend.

Nathan Beraldo led Sheridan with three goals. Aaron Sessions added two, while Bryce Taylor, Tyler Larsen and Tobin Reynolds all scored one apiece. Sessions and Beraldo had an assist each, and Ben Lecholat had 19 saves on the weekend.

The Sheridan soccer teams will head to Buffalo on March 24 for the only matches of the weekend.