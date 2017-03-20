WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
SHS orchestra to perform in concert
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School symphony and Baroque orchestras will perform in concert Wednesday.
The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the school in the Sue Henry Auditorium.
For additional information, contact the school at 672-2495.
SHS is located at 1056 Long Drive.
