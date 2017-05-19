SHS hires Ligocki to coach Lady Broncs basketball

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School activities director Don Julian announced Friday morning that the school had approved the hiring of Larry Ligocki as the new girls basketball coach.

“He brings a wealth of experience with him,” Julian said. “We are excited for him to get his staff put together and go to work.”

Ligocki takes over the program after Jessica Pickett coached the team for four years, taking the Lady Broncs to two third-place finishes. Pickett resigned from the position in April.

Sheridan’s last state championship came in 2007 under coach Mark Elliott, and the team last competed in the championship game in 2011.

Ligocki’s daughter Hailey was a standout athlete at Sheridan High School who moved on to play for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team. She graduated this spring.

Ligocki teaches business at SHS.