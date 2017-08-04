FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHS Class of ’57 to have reunion

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Class of 1957 will have its 60th class reunion Aug. 11-12.

Aug. 11 will include an ice breaker at the home of Nancy Neighbors Merrill at 5 p.m. This will be a Mexican fiesta that Jeannie Gunter Richards will put together.

Aug. 12 there will be a banquet at the Best Western Sheridan Center starting at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.

Aug. 13 will include a no-host breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Holiday Inn.

For additional information, contact Peggy Baertsch Sorvick at 672-5897 or Chuck Bentzen at 674-8084.

