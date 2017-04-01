SHS boys soccer falls to Laramie

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan soccer boys walked away with a loss to Laramie Friday night on the road, but head coach Matt Johnson still sees the boys’ progress during the game as a success.

“I’m pleased with our work,” Johnson said. “Yeah, its disappointing, but we had moments of brilliance where things were really good, then moments of weakness where we need to improve.”

The boys lost in a 3-2 bout, with Noah Iberlin finding the net for the Broncs on both accounts. Iberlin took a foul in the box for the first goal, closing in on the Plainsmen for a 2-1 halftime score.

Iberlin came back in the second half to put the second and final goal for the Broncs in the net, finishing a “beautiful” through ball assist from Tommy Clift.

“It was a good game for us to use as a measuring stick for where we are and how we can improve,” Johnson said. “I’m pleased we scored two on them, but I’m disappointed we gave them three.”

After today’s match up against Cheyenne South at noon, Johnson plans to solidify the defense before the Broncs’ first showing at home this season against Cheyenne Central Friday evening.

“We’ll be focusing on three things this week to improve play – Communication, touch and dynamic runs,” Johnson said. “Communication in how we talk on the field to let our teammates be aware of what is going on; touch in the movements off the ball; dynamic runs in attacking runs.”

The disappointment of the Laramie loss still lingers, but Johnson remains hopeful in upcoming action.

“I’m disappointed that we lost, but we can use it as an opportunity to improve and prepare for Laramie later on and for some other teams around the state,” Johnson said.

Also showing strength during the match was goalie Ben Lecholat, who made an estimated 12 saves.