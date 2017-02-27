Shrove (Fat) Tuesday pancake supper planned

SHERIDAN — On Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 28, First Christian, First United Methodist, Trinity Lutheran and St. Peter’s Episcopal churches will join together for the annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper.

Why pancakes? Shrove Tuesday gets it’s name from the ritual shriving (to confess) of the faithful in preparation for the Lenten fast. During Lent, in preparation for Easter, they would abstain from eating meat, butter, milk and eggs. To use up these “forbidden” foods before the fast, a last feast was held and the best way to use up these ingredients is to make and eat pancakes.

Serving will begin in the newly modernized First United Methodist Church dining room starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event is open to everyone in the community. A free will offering will be received.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 215 W. Works St.