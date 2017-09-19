SHRM luncheon to focus on ‘emotional intelligence’

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Chapter of the Society of Human Resources will host its monthly luncheon Sept. 26 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

The luncheon, to take place in the main building Conference Room A/B, will focus on emotional intelligence. Turbi Woods with Turbi Woods Consulting, LLC, will provide the training.

The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. The cost for the session is $13 for SHRM members and $15 for non-SHRM members.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Thursday.

For additional information, contact Nichole Simque at bighornmountainchapter@gmail.com.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital is located at 1401 W. Fifth St.