SHRM luncheon to focus on certification


SHERIDAN — The next luncheon of the Society of Human Resource Management will take place Feb. 28 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. 

RSVPs are requested by Friday at 10 a.m.

The program will feature Heather Doke, state council certification director. She will discuss why individuals should consider SHRM certification. This program has been pre-authorized for SHRM credits. 

The cost to attend includes lunch and the presentation. The cost is $13 for SHRM members and $15 for non-members.

For additional information, contact Chapter President Nichole Simque at bighornmountainchapter@gmail.com, nsimque@sheridanwy.net or 675-4220. 

Sheridan Memorial Hospital is located a 1401 W. Fifth St.

