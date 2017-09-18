Shorthanded Generals drop Pronghorns in overtime

SHERIDAN — Just put it on frame.

Sheridan College’s Nicolas Parris didn’t think much about his overtime free kick Saturday night. His team had already made an extraordinary comeback, despite playing a man down. So he lined up just outside the box on the north end of the field with nothing to lose.

“The intention was just to try and get it on net, try to get it in a position the goalie couldn’t,” Parris said.

The free kick sailed past any and all defenders and even missed potential teammates who might be looking to deflect the shot into the net. But it didn’t matter. The shot was too good for everyone, including the Gillette keeper, and it earned the Generals a 2-1 overtime victory.

Sheridan College controlled possession for a majority of Saturday’s match, under the lights at Maier Field in the team’s second-annual night game. It was also the first matchup in school history against the newly added Gillette College soccer program.

Still, Parris’ overtime heroics were 17 seconds from not existing.

After exhausting efforts from both sides, a nil-nil tie seemed imminent. Scoring opportunities were at a premium, and the teams mimicked the frigid Wyoming air, getting colder as the night grew darker.

Then, in the 72nd minute, Gillette caught a break. A quick breakaway put SC keeper Tyler Ring between a rock and a hard place. Trapped between staying back in net and breaking off his line, Gillette created a tap-in opportunity and took a 1-0 lead.

When a Sheridan free kick bounced around the box and off the post in the 87th minute, it appeared it just wasn’t the Generals’ night. And when Brad Whiles was sent off with a red card two minutes later, the hope dwindled among SC fans.

But Matt Bebo took a throw-in and called for Titus Nickson to find position in the box. With 17 seconds remaining in regulation, Bebo’s throw caught Nickson’s head, skipped around the box and found its way to the back of the net.

It was all the momentum Sheridan needed, and Parris took care of the rest.

“This team, they fight. They’re a family and they stick together,” SC head coach Tim Starr said after the match. “That’s something we’ve driven home all year, and you see it when we come out and fight with 10 guys. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The Generals had some tough bounces in the match, one filled with high pressure against the rival Pronghorns.

Sheridan had two great scoring chances in the final 10 minutes of the first half. One shot hung around right in front of the net but was somehow cleared by the Gillette defense. Just minutes later, a Generals set piece was headed into the net for a goal but was called offside.

A handful of yellow cards were thrown; a scuffle broke out; fans were warned for yelling and cheering along the sidelines; and Whiles was forced to leave due to a late foul — on his birthday, nonetheless.

“It was a tough game; we knew that coming in,” Parris said. “We knew they were going to give us their best, so seeing that we can fight through that and still get a win, especially with 10 men, is a huge confidence booster.”

All wins are sweet, but Sheridan’s victory over Gillette made things a bit more comfortable for the Generals moving forward. The team has two wins and a tie in conference, placing it atop the standings with Northwest College — who SC tied. The team travels to Laramie County Community College to close out the first half of the conference schedule. A rematch with Northwest looms on Sept. 27 in Powell.

“We’ve got key games coming up,” Starr said. “We’ve just got to take it game by game, and they’ll sort it out at the end.”