Shortage of youth officials raising huge concerns

SHERIDAN — Zebras. Homers. More obscene epithets that aren’t print friendly. The nicknames, boos and jeers rain down on referees as regularly as they step onto the field, court, diamond or whichever playing surface is in season. Sometimes you’ll even see a finger wave — the one between the index and ring is a fan favorite.

Maybe you’ve been guilty of such gestures. Surely you’ve sat next to someone with colorful commentary. It’s not easy to avoid.

Much easier to avoid, though, are young referees.

There is a shortage of youth officials in the United States, and Sheridan and Wyoming haven’t avoided the problem. It’s a problem that many would even consider drastic.

The abuse — mostly verbal, but sometimes even physical — that showers officials, from fans, parents, coaches and sometimes players, is the main concern when looking for solutions to the officiating problem.

“If I was to speculate and put a number on it, I’ll bet that you’re in the 75 to 90th percentile as the reason people have no desire to get into reffing is because of the abuse,” official Rich Sweeny said.

Sweeny has been an official for more than 15 years, most recently covering high school and college basketball games in Wyoming.

Referees are getting older, and leagues are growing, especially in metropolitan areas. According to a USA Today report, Houston has a retention rate for officials below 50 percent. The Denver Post noted that 1,400 referees didn’t come back for the 2016-17 season.

Since Title IX’s implementation in 1972, youth participation in sports has jumped from 4 million to close to 8 million.

And with more and more young athletes picking up bats and dribbling balls, more and more officials are needed, even in smaller markets like Sheridan. Yet, many officials are retiring, and fewer officials are signing up as replacements.

So why aren’t younger generations jumping at the opportunities to become officials? While Sweeny noted that the abuse is a specific deterrent, he attributed the problem to a much broader issue, and he somewhat ironically blamed the guys in the striped shirts.

“Our mentor program sucks,” he said. “We’ve got entitled, older, veteran officials that think they’re something, and they’re not. And god forbid we mentor some of these younger ones that are going to be better than I am so we can have the quality.”

The Sheridan Recreation District, which also claimed a shortage of officials, is doing its best to combat the issue by not only hiring young officials, but putting them in situations that allow for growth and experience. The main objective is to put referees in a position of comfort, especially the ones with very little experience. SRD program director Seth Ulvestad heads most of the youth activities in the district, and he often trots to the college when recruiting new officials. It’s a good starting point for a field that lacks in persons of that age group, and it seems to be a good fit for both sides.

Ulvestad noted the flexible schedules and lack of income as perfect selling points to bring in college students. Many of them also had high school playing experience, so officiating gives them a chance to stay close to the sports they once played.

SRD executive director Richard Wright noted while the retention still isn’t perfect, and the SRD is constantly recruiting new officials to add to its call sheet, especially for Little Guy Football, he said they’re not in a dire situation.

High school and junior high sports, though, can’t say the same.

Sheridan High School activities director Don Julian said some sports have more options than others, but staffing officials is definitely a challenge. He’s still trying to fill spots for events that are just a few months away.

He also noted that SHS is over budget in hiring officials every year, simply because it has to make sacrifices on when, where and how it can bring in officials for the numerous sporting events the school hosts.

Like Sweeny, Julian put a huge emphasis on the need to groom young officials. While the school and Wyoming High School Activities Association continue to push toward sportsmanship from players, coaches and fans, Julian understands that abuse will always be an issue. So the solution starts with training on handling the abuse and hopefully, eventually, lowering the amount of abuse.

“Quite honestly, there’s so much for these young people to do, they’ve kind of got to want it,” Julian said. “It’s not a ton of money, and the abuse that they take, to me, is the bigger part of the picture. They’re just saying it’s just not worth it.”

Sweeny has tried to be a catalyst. He credited a couple of veteran officials who took him under their wing when he first started, and he wants to be that to new officials in a field where mentors are few and far between. He’s contacted some lower level schools to volunteer his time coaching young officials but hasn’t gotten much response, causing frustration.

But Sweeny’s frustration stems from much more than a lack of communication. He won’t point fingers specifically — again, he credited quite a few peers for showing him the ropes — but he’ll spew confident criticism at the older guys.

His biggest piece of advice?

“Check your effing egos at the door,” he beckoned.

“You’re there for the kids. You make mistakes; don’t be afraid to admit that.”

So what’s the solution? How can the country attract new officials and, more importantly, retain them?

Sweeny said it starts internally. Officials checking egos and opening themselves for criticism, coaching and mentorship — and becoming mentors themselves. He said he’d like to attend coaching classes at Sheridan College and maybe even host an open forum for officials and athletic departments to lay the issues — and solutions — on the table.

It simply needs to be a larger discussion involving a number of parties.

Julian admitted that athletic departments, SHS’s included, need to do more, as well.

“It’s a concern of ours, as ADs around the state, is where we’re headed with this trend of not many young people coming into it,” he said.

“I think our associations around the state can help us, by maybe taking a younger official and putting him in with two older guys, working them in and bringing them along,” he added. “We’ve got to give them a chance.”

The good news for potential officials is the opportunities are aplenty. The bad news, there aren’t enough people seeking those opportunities, and more drastic, there aren’t enough people making sure those opportunities are maximized.

Sweeny admitted he probably isn’t going to referee for much longer. His main drive is teaching and working with young athletes, but it’s getting harder and harder with the pressure put on officials, especially when the talent pool is dwindling.

But he, along with Julian and the Sheridan Recreation District staff, want to encourage young officials to seek the opportunities and hopefully set a trend for prepping those officials for extended careers in the field. Holes can be plugged.

Something needs to change, and, believe it or not, it starts and ends with the officials. And maybe save those middle fingers for a later day.