Sheriff Hofmeier to retire

SHERIDAN — After being elected five times and serving more than 20 years in Sheridan County, Sheriff Dave Hofmeier submitted his letter of resignation April 24.

As soon as the Sheridan County office received Hofmeier’s resignation letter, the county commission turned around and sent a request in the form of a letter to the chairman of the central committee of the Republican Party.

“We wanted to expedite the letters, so we worked and got that out yesterday,” said Renee Obermueller, Sheridan County’s administrative director. “Once they receive that letter, the clock starts ticking and they have 15 days after receiving the letter to advertise and receive applications (to fill the vacant sheriff’s position).”

The central committee uses those 15 days to collect and choose three applicants to send back to the commission. The commission then has five days with the three applicants to choose who out of the three to suggest for hire. The county commission will then vote to elect the chosen applicant to the new position.

“(Now we) wait to let the clock tick and hopefully the Republican Party will receive some really good applicants,” Obermueller said. “I believe that anyone that is interested can apply.”

Hofmeier’s wife, Deb, will also retire from her position as Tongue River Elementary and Slack School principal at the end of the school year.