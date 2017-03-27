Sheridan’s historic places, spaces to be highlighted in program

SHERIDAN — The Alliance for Historic Wyoming will host a community conversation about Sheridan’s historic places and spaces and why they matter to the community.

The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the Historic Sheridan Inn on Thursday from 7-9 p.m.

The presentation will include Lesley Gilmore, a preservation architect with CTA Architects, who has done multiple projects in Sheridan. Representatives from the AHW will also speak about the importance of historic places and spaces.

In addition to the presentation, representatives from AHW and Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office will attend meetings this week with city and county officials, local nonprofits and business owners to discuss historic preservation’s affect on economic development and tourism.

The Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.