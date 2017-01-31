Re: Park master plan

Kendrick Park is Sheridan’s crown jewel as it stands now.

However, the proposed plan will ruin it.

We, the undersigned, are in full agreement with the December 2016 letters by Dick Shackelford and Jim Jurosek concerning the park.

The north hill bordering the park will no longer be a refuge for the wildlife. Changing the buffalo and elk pasture will stress them by taking away what little space there is.

Please reconsider the proposed plan.

Evelyn Thompson

Cody D. Britton

Penny C. Britton

Jackie Powell

Carolyn Ley