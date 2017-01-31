WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Sheridan’s crown jewel
Re: Park master plan
Kendrick Park is Sheridan’s crown jewel as it stands now.
However, the proposed plan will ruin it.
We, the undersigned, are in full agreement with the December 2016 letters by Dick Shackelford and Jim Jurosek concerning the park.
The north hill bordering the park will no longer be a refuge for the wildlife. Changing the buffalo and elk pasture will stress them by taking away what little space there is.
Please reconsider the proposed plan.
Evelyn Thompson
Cody D. Britton
Penny C. Britton
Jackie Powell
Carolyn Ley
