Sheridan woman nominated for academies

SHERIDAN — On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso announced that he has nominated Sheridan High School student Hanna Deutscher for the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy.

“Nominating some of Wyoming’s best and brightest students to our nation’s military academies is one of the greatest privileges I have as a U.S. Senator,” Barrasso said in a press release. “Hanna is hardworking, highly motivated, and has shown she possess the characteristics necessary to succeed. It’s an honor to nominate her, and I am confident that if she is offered an appointment, she will represent the Cowboy State well.”

Barrasso annually nominates the most qualified Wyoming students to compete for each vacancy for the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. A congressional nomination is just the first step in the competitive process that can lead to an appointment.

Young men and women interested in U.S. service academies apply to members of Congress for nominations. Those nominated are screened by academy officials, and students with the best scholastic and personal credentials are selected for admission.