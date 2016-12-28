Sheridan woman graduates from Water Leaders Academy

SHERIDAN — Kyle Ann Hopkins recently graduated in the sixth class of the Nebraska Water Leaders Academy, a one-year program that provides leadership training and educates participants about the vital role rivers, streams and aquifers play in the economic sustainability of the state.

Hopkins, a data management coordinator with the North Platte Natural Resources District, earned a Bachelor of Science in agribusiness from Chadron State College in Nebraska in 1999 and an Associate of Science in agribusiness from Sheridan College in 1993. She is a graduate of Sheridan High School.

A project of the Water Futures Partnership —Nebraska, academy sessions feature classroom as well as field trip experiences presented by acknowledged experts in leadership and natural resource topics held at locations across the state.

The Water Leaders Academy is partially funded through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust and more than 25 other organizations and individuals.

For more information, see www.waterleadersacademy.org.