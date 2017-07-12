Sheridan woman finishes basic military training

SHERIDAN — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Crystal S. Richards graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Richards is the daughter of Paula Richards of Sheridan and sister of Elizabeth Werneke of Cheyenne.

She is a 2014 graduate of Sheridan High School and she earned an associate degree in 2016 from Sheridan College.