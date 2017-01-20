Sheridan teen sentenced to prison

SHERIDAN — A 4th Judicial District Court judge Thursday sentenced a Sheridan teenager to prison on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Leo Van Buskirk initially appeared on two drug counts: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Van Buskirk originally pleaded not guilty, but later entered a no contest plea. The court imposed a $10,000 unsecured bond and scheduled a sentencing hearing.

The state, represented by Sheridan County Deputy Attorney Darci Phillips, asked to withdraw from the plea agreement due to Van Buskirk testing positive for THC six days after his Oct. 31 change of plea, testing positive for cocaine later on and received a minor in possession charge, all before his scheduled sentencing.

Phillips mentioned Van Buskirk’s involvement with the Wyoming Boys’ School three times in the past. The state suggested a 3- to 5-year prison sentence with a recommendation for boot camp followed by intensive supervised probation. Judge John Fenn noted that boot camp is similar to the boys’ school, which Phillips said might be a good first step rather than a straight prison sentence.

Defense attorney Jeremy Kisling told the court he and Van Buskirk recognize substance abuse continues to be a huge problem for Van Buskirk and suggested the issue be addressed with intensive outpatient treatment.

Van Buskirk also addressed the court, asking the court to allow him to attend rehabilitation and work on himself, after admitting to using the substances when “real emotions that I haven’t felt for years, and I don’t know how to deal.”

Fenn, who mentioned seeing Van Buskirk time and again in the courtroom, allowed the state to withdraw from the plea agreement, rejected the plea agreement and sentenced the 18-year-old to 3-5 years in the state penitentiary on only the first count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Fenn also allowed him an opportunity to attend boot camp in due time, which typically becomes available a year into his sentence.

“It bothers me as a judge to see you here,” Fenn said. “Nobody can do it for you.”