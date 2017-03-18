Sheridan success carries over for Powers, Felker in collegiate careers

SHERIDAN — As local prep athletes wrap up their winter sports seasons — some closing their high school careers for good — and the postseason accolades begin to pile up, a number of former Sheridan athletes tied bows on successful collegiate seasons.

Kerry Powers and Presley Felker, both former Sheridan Broncs, recently capped off impressive freshman seasons at their respective colleges.

Powers

Kerry Powers was an undefeated state champion wrestler for the Sheridan High School wrestling team two seasons ago and took his talents to the mats at the Air Force Academy. After a successful year at Air Force Prep, Powers competed as a redshirt freshman in the heavyweight (285 pounds) division for the Falcons during the winter, despite weighing in at close to 235.

During the season, Powers competed in 30 matches and finished with a 15-15 record. He won seven matches by decision, one by major decision, four by technical falls and three by fall.

Powers had a strong showing in his first Big 12 Tournament as one of four Air Force wrestlers to advance out of the first round of the tournament.

The former Bronc defeated Northern Colorado’s Jack Kuck in a tight 1-0 decision, advancing to wrestle eventual champion Austin Schafer of Oklahoma State in the second round. Schafer took down Powers by fall.

Powers finished with a 1-2 Big 12 record.

The University of Wyoming also competes in the Big 12, so Powers will hit the mats against former Sheridan teammate Hayden Hastings next season when Hastings wrestles for the Cowboys, albeit in a different weight class.

The Air Force Falcons finished with a 6-6 record on the season and took 10th at the Big 12 Tournament.

Felker

Presley Felker’s name hasn’t long been etched in the record books at Sheridan High School, but the former Broncs swimmer has already made a splash with the Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team.

Felker capped off his SHS swimming career with a bang, capturing the 100-yard butterfly state title and breaking the school record in the process. He set the record with a 53.39-second swim in the state preliminary race and broke his own record with a 52.75-second finish in the final.

He was also part of a record-setting 200-yard freestyle relay team and helped the Broncs nab a fourth-place finish as a team at the 2016 state meet, Sheridan’s best finish since 1997.

Felker’s record-breaking year earned him a spot on the Southwest Orgeon swim team, where he competed against some of the nation’s top swimmers.

The freshman swam in four events at the National Junior College Athletics Association national championships, earning three top-15 finishes and two top-10 finishes. He took 14th in the 100-yard butterfly and 10th in the 500-yard freestyle. His top swim came with a seventh-place time of 24.11 seconds in the 50-yard butterfly.

His seventh- and 10th-place finishes earned him All-American Honorable Mention status in both events.

The Lakers finished national championship runner-up in just the third year as a program, falling only to Indian River State (Florida), a team that’s won 43 consecutive national swimming titles.

Others

Former Sheridan High School Lady Bronc Jennae Fieldgrove was the second-leading scorer at Northeastern Junior College at 10 points per game during her sophomore season at the school. She also finished with 4.4 rebounds per game and started in 18 contests.

Former Lady Bronc Mali Wright was named to the All-Heartland Conference second team after a strong senior season at Newman University. Wright started in all 29 games for the Jets, averaging 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. She finished with 810 career points at Newman.