Sheridan student to speak at e2e

SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming students who were named qualifiers in the recent Fisher Innovation Challenge will share their new companies at the next e2e Wyoming meeting in Laramie. One student is from Sheridan.

Students from six companies will discuss their business stories Jan. 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, located at 222 S. 22nd St. in Laramie.

Those students scheduled to speak are:

• Torre Roasts founder Emily Beagle, of Sheridan, who is a second-year doctoral student in mechanical engineering.

• Aktzin Systems founder Dakota Roberson, of Rock Springs, a fourth-year doctoral student in electrical engineering.

• Ullr Performance Parts founder Kyle Kuhn, of Laramie, a first-year master’s student in mechanical engineering.

• Resono Pressure Systems founder Pourya Nikoueeyan, of Iran, a third-year doctoral student in mechanical engineering.

• Pralee Eggs and Hatchery founder Jaycee Lindsey, of Wright, a senior in animal science.

• Lev’sonic founder Levente Papa, of Budapest, Hungary, a third-year doctoral student in chemistry.

The FIC was launched in spring 2016 as a new entrepreneurship competition focused on technology and innovation. It was administered by the Wyoming Technology Business Center, which seeks to catalyze Wyoming technology startup businesses. The FIC identified and stimulated the creation of new independent businesses in the seed, startup and early-growth stages, and will provide the qualifying companies an opportunity to approach a $125,000 seed fund for working capital.

A $100,000 seed fund was made possible through the financial gift of Donne Fisher, and it was matched by the UW Office of Research and Economic Development. Additional funding for the first year of the innovation challenge also was provided by UW’s School of Energy Resources.

Though inclusive to all UW students, the FIC was conducted in partnership with the College of Engineering and Applied Science, and had a specific focus on business concepts with technical roots and innovation. More than 40 applications were received from UW student-led teams and, over the course of the past year, this field was narrowed to six qualifying teams.

E2e is an educational networking program with chapters in Laramie, Casper, Gillette and Sheridan. It is designed to improve the climate for the startup and growth of entrepreneurial companies. Each e2e chapter meets bimonthly for 45 minutes of networking, followed by a 45-minute program. The programs feature successful entrepreneurs telling their stories, panel discussion on relevant topics and advice from experts in specific businesses.

Administered by the UW Office of Research and Economic Development, the WTBC is a not-for-profit business incubator that provides entrepreneurs with the expertise, networks and tools necessary for success.