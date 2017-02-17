Sheridan runners kick off Simplot Games

SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan High School indoor track team kicked off the Simplot Games Thursday with some solid work on the track.

The three-day event began with four preliminary distance races, and four Sheridan athletes finished in the top 40 in the events.

Brian Gonda and Jered McCafferty finished in the top 40 in the boys 1600-meter run prelims. Gonda took 28th with a time of 4 minutes, 34.29 seconds, and McCafferty was 38th with a time of 4:37.16. Two hundred and ninety racers competed in the 1600.

In the girls 3200-meter run, Laura Alicke and Xiomara Robinson brought home some top times for the Lady Broncs. Alicke was 20th with an 11:54.81 finish, and Robinson was 32nd out of 58 runners with a time of 12:21.85.

There are still plenty of events to go — both prelims and finals — over the next two days.

The Broncs and Big Horn Rams have a number of competitors still to compete as the meet marches on.