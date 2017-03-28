Sheridan property value consistency result of old money, quality of life

SHERIDAN — Forrest Mars Jr.’s Diamond Cross Ranch went on the market a few months ago. With 119,540 total acres of land, the ranch is marketed at $64,800,000, easily making it the highest priced property on Century 21’s listings for the area.

While other properties, both commercial and residential, don’t come close to this price, Sheridan still is home to properties priced in the millions, and they’re holding their value for more reasons than one.

Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. real estate agent Roger St. Clair, who is one of the agents on the Diamond Cross listing, said one reason real estate in the area has been able to keep its value is because of its past and present history with old money, to which he credited Eatons’ Ranch.

“Sheridan has always had a lot of money around, and it’s different money than Jackson, Bozeman; this is old money.” St. Clair said, explaining Eatons’ beginnings. “Their guests were the Eli Lilly’s, the Philip Morris’s, the John Deere’s, the Forbes’s; that’s the kind of guests (they’d have) and they’d stay all summer.”

St. Clair explained that these guests connected to the area, married, bought ranches and passed the tradition down for generations, keeping money in the area. It’s the type of money, he said, that can afford to hold on to property until a buyer comes along offering more than appraisal value.

The other reason St. Clair said the market in and around Sheridan retains its value is the quality of life on which the community prides itself. This, he said, not only attracts new residents, but also keeps people in the area.

“Our prices look high but it’s maintained that because people like the lifestyle and the community,” St. Clair said, explaining that they could be introduced to the region by a ranch stay or a sport. “I mean our mountain’s not any prettier than anyone else’s mountain, but the people are.”

According to the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information Economic Analysis Division, in the second quarter of 2016, Sheridan County’s cost of living index value of 97 fell below the statewide average of 100.

In housing specifically, Sheridan’s index was 94, compared to the same statewide average of 100. This is well below Teton, Laramie, Sublette, Carbon and Campbell counties, whose values were 191, 107, 106, 105 and 104 respectively.

Housing indexes dipped down to as far as 79 in Big Horn and Niobrara.

The median value of owner-occupied housing in Sheridan County from 2011-2015 was $228,999. Nationally, the median was $178,600.

St. Clair said that Sheridan has a different mindset than other places in Wyoming and neighboring state’s cities, which helps attract big names for a different reason.

“Everywhere else he lived he was chauffeured, driven with bodyguards,” St. Clair said of Mars, saying he liked to gas his own truck and walk Main Street in Sheridan. “Here he did his own thing and he appreciated that, certainly at that point in his life.”

Furthermore, Sheridan has recreation, big names in saddle makers and an airline. St. Clair said the airline is important when talking about bringing in new residents.

In the past, he said, people either came to Sheridan with a job — transferring within the U.S. Forest Service, Department of Veterans Affairs or the railroad — or they didn’t need one. Now, Sheridan offers more opportunities in work and a place for telecommuters to settle. The same telecommuters, he said, wouldn’t choose this area if it didn’t have air service.

Additionally, the philanthropic nature of Sheridan adds to its overall appeal in terms of quality of life. While Sheridan’s population is small in relation to other cities in the U.S., St. Clair said qualities like the WYO Theater, the display of art down Main Street and the Sheridan County YMCA attracts buyers.

With such a small population, Sheridan is able to support a vast number of projects and nonprofits simultaneously. St. Clair used the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center as an example, saying that though he won’t skate, the addition of the center to the community still adds to his overall quality of life. Mars donated funding to the ice rink before his death.

St. Clair said in other cities in Wyoming, if a large sum of money was given to the city, it would use it for things like new waterlines, where in Sheridan it’s used to add to the community.

“If there’s a project around worth while, people donate. Big members donate… and the little guys donate,” St. Clair said. “…So it keeps those values up, and consequently we’re blessed to get to live here.”

Co-owner of Chase Brothers Property Galen Chase said another component to market prices is the price of commodities.

He said, across the board, commodity prices have been pretty much cut in half and that cattle prices are down about 60-70 percent from what the highs were a few years ago.

“The price of a ranch two years ago, you could justify it a little bit more because the income off it was more,” Chase said. “Now it’s gone down so that the prices really haven’t adjusted that much on land, but I would expect to see that start to change.”

Chase said in other parts of the U.S., prices are already starting to change to reflect commodity prices, and that in Sheridan there are more buyers looking for an investment type property than a luxury home.

Whether it’s for investment or luxury, these properties don’t sell easy.

Summit Realty Group real estate agent Jess Hattervig said the agency currently has 11 active properties in the $1 million price range and higher. He said that in the last year in the Sheridan and Buffalo area, one property in this price range sold.

Both St. Clair and Chase said it takes years to sell one property in the high price range, and Chase said that more goes into preparation to list a luxury property on the market.

He said that these properties require a broader audience, reaching beyond the borders of Wyoming and even the U.S.

“At the end of the day, you’re gonna have fewer people that are capable of buying it,” Chase said, “so you’ve got to expose it to a much larger mass of people and demographics.”

On top of that, he said, it requires much more research on the realtor’s part in terms of production, water rights, easements and standards of improvements.

Factors such as access to public lands, great views and having active water on the property, he said, adds to a buyer’s appeal.

While he said many factors should be considered in the real estate market, Chase doesn’t deny that Sheridan’s quality of life adds something to its steady pricing.

“Sheridan just has a higher price tag just because of the location, and I think that speaks to the quality of life. It’s always been that way; you can go back 100 years,” Chase said referring to before settlers came, “It’s always been a desirable place for quality of life.”