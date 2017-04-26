Sheridan Press Sports Awards set for May 2

SHERIDAN — Each year, Sheridan County high school and college athletes compete across the state, bringing home victories worthy of praise and championships worthy of celebrating. Rarely, though, do all of the schools’ athletes gather in one place to celebrate each other. That’s what The Sheridan Press Sports Awards are all about.

In the inaugural event, set for May 2 at the WYO Theater, we’ll recognize athletes in each high school and college sport, the seasonal (fall, winter and spring) male and female Athletes of the Year, Coach of the Year and overall Athletes of the Year.

Rob Johnson will speak at the event and Sheridan Press sports editor Mike Pruden will be the night’s emcee.

Johnson was a multi-sport athlete at Tongue River High School from 2004-2008. He was a three-time All-State selection in both football and basketball, a 2006 Super 25 selection, a Shrine Bowl and Wyoming-Montana All-Star representative and was named the state’s Mr. Basketball at the conclusion of his high school career. In the classroom, Johnson had a 4.0 GPA and was ranked first in his class. He went on to play basketball at Black Hills State University.

The event will begin with a reception with tailgate snacks at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. at the WYO Theater.

Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office, by phone at 672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.