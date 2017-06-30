Sheridan Press, Oatware team up for new classifieds system

SHERIDAN — As Oatware, LLC — a local software-as-a-service company — worked its way through the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge earlier this year, co-founders Mark Thoney and Anne Gunn discussed the need to improve the classifieds business for consumers and sellers alike.

Oatware Marketplace offers a new approach to online classifieds, reunifying the fractured digital market. The platform allows advertisers and individuals to post their items for sale side by side and allows buyers to search and find the items they need and want. According to judges and the audience at the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge who awarded the business top prizes, the idea has merit.

The Sheridan Press recently signed on to become Oatware’s first and exclusive local partner. The two companies will launch the classifieds product in August.

“We both work, all the time, with remote clients and we’re good at making that a success,” Gunn said. “But the chance to work with a local customer and meet face-to-face sometimes is, personally, a treat. More important, we think that because we know the community the Press operates in, we can be more active and more helpful during the roll-out process than if our first partner were in different place.”

Thoney and Gunn echoed the words of interactive media consultant Peter Zollman when they said they believe that classifieds can be important to communities as they help individuals find the things they need in their everyday lives — transportation, homes, jobs and other items.

“However, the online classifieds business has become extremely dysfunctional,” Gunn said. “There are too many online channels for buyers and private party listers to monitor. Meanwhile, local businesses trying to connect with local shoppers have little access to channels that are specifically local in focus and they have no good way to compete effectively with national advertisers in other channels.”

Thoney and Gunn believe Oatware can help reunify local classifieds and provide a centralized shopping experience for buyers.

“Classifieds have long had a home within newspapers,” Sheridan Press managing editor Kristen Czaban said. “While different websites and social media outlets have altered that landscape pretty dramatically, they have also complicated it. Now, rather than checking one place for classifieds, there are several dozen websites buyers have to manage. We hope to reinvigorate classifieds in newspapers by providing a buying and selling experience that eliminates the drama and hassle associated with many other sites.”

In addition to working with The Sheridan Press, Oatware has one commitment from a media company in another part of Wyoming with a tentative plan to stand up that site in the fall of 2017. The company has also received expressions of interest from a handful of other companies Thoney and Gunn contacted during their initial market research.