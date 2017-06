Sheridan Open Studios to present ‘Art in the Garden’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Open Studios will present “Art in the Garden” on Saturday at the Marsdens’ Garden.

Located at 3 Airway Place, the garden offers a backdrop for the assorted works of eight artists: Dianne Wyatt, Pat Trout, Bob TIppie, Diane and Lloyd Marsden, Mary and Jim Lawson and Helen Lytle Campbell.

The event is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.