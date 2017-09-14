Sheridan natives help out those devastated by the flood in Houston

SHERIDAN — Sheridan locals have been crossing boarders to dedicate time and effort to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Sheridan’s Brayden Lee traveled to Houston earlier this month to volunteer his time for four days with a group from Radiant Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Lee is currently enrolled in a nearly year-long leadership program with the church. He said the group, which included three others from the church, drove down early Sept. 3 and evaluated the community, locating areas with the greatest needs.

“The devastation was just, it was shocking and it was really sad,” Lee said.

The next day, the group helped a man named Joe and his wife and daughter. Roughly 8.5 feet of water from the hurricane reached the ceiling in the family’s house.

Lee noted the couple was older and had a special-needs daughter, so it would have been extremely difficult for the man to clean the house himself.

“We showed up to his house, and we said, ‘We want to help you,’ and he just got emotional immediately,” Lee said. “Because there was no way he would have been able to physically do it.”

The group from Radiant, joined by a church group from Alabama, stripped the house of things like appliances, tile and sheetrock.

“(We) just basically mucked the house to the base and helped him get that cleaned out so he could move on,” Lee said.

While there, Lee and the group also helped sort through materials that would be used for cleanup and loaded trucks with food, water and other supplies.

The group also prayed with and ministered families.

Additionally, Andrew Newman left for Houston Sept. 8 with about eight men from Sheridan and the surrounding areas. His father, Scott Newman, said the group will be there at least six weeks doing demolition in houses, cleaning wet drywall and removing damaged content from homes.

Andrew Newman owns a restoration and cleaning business in Billings, Montana, and the group is currently working on cleaning its fifth or sixth house.

Scott Newman’s other son, Shawne, who lives in Gillette, will also be going to Houston at the end of the month, and Scott and his wife may also head there.

“I think it’s a great idea (to volunteer); I’ve done it previously in the past,” Newman said about his sons. “…It’s a big eye-opener for seeing what natural disasters happen and how people are in need of your services.”

Lee said he was taken aback by the scenes of devastation in Houston. Although he expected to see standing water, there was none in the areas he volunteered. There were, however, streets filled with destroyed possessions.

“To see people’s lives basically on the side of the road where they had cleaned out their house and cleaned out all of their possessions basically that they couldn’t save was, it was shocking,” Lee said. “I had never seen that sort of devastation where people’s lives literally are, they go from having something to nothing.”

But it wasn’t just the scene that surprised Lee. He acknowledged the attitudes of the people and willingness to help others in need, even if those who had also experienced devastation. It’s an attitude, he said, that people could learn from.

“As a nation, if we’ll decide to actually come together instead of being so divided about every single topic and getting offended by everything, we can make such a difference,” Lee said. “Many hands make work light.”

Lee encouraged anyone thinking about volunteering to go. He went expecting to help change lives but was changed himself through service. He said if he had the opportunity, he’d absolutely return.

“I would say if you have the opportunity to go, absolutely take it,” Lee said. “Because you’ll be able to actually make a difference, and your life will be changed, as well.”