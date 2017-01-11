Sheridan native, behavioral profiler to appear on TV show ‘Hunted’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan native Dr. Max Wachtel will star on CBS’ new reality competition, “Hunted,” as the behavioral profiler, attempting to catch nine teams of fugitives on the run in a 100,000 square-mile manhunt.

The new competition series premieres immediately following the NFL’s AFC Championship game on Jan. 22.

“Hunted” follows nine teams of two in a real-life manhunt as they attempt to disappear in today’s vast digital world, as highly skilled investigators combine state-of-the-art tracking methods with traditional tactics to pursue and catch them.

A grand prize of $250,000 will be awarded to each team that successfully evades being caught for up to 28 days.

The Command Center will be led by intelligence and operations experts, and is staffed with current and former members of some of the top agencies in the world, including the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, British Intelligence, Navy SEALs and the U.S. Marshal Service.

Wachtel, the behavioral profiler on “Hunted,” is a former University of Denver professor.

He has a clinical practice where he conducts evaluations of criminal offenders for the courts and private attorneys.

He has worked with individuals ranging from those with normal adjustment difficulties to psychopathic first-degree murderers. He is also the author of “The One Rule For Boys: How Empathy and Emotional Understanding Will Improve Just About Everything For Your Son.”

Wachtel grew up in the Sheridan area, attended Woodland Park Elementary School and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1991.

The series moves to Wednesdays on Jan. 25, with a special two-hour episode beginning at 7 p.m. In subsequent weeks, it will air at 8 p.m.